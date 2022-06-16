WBJEE 2022 Result Latest Update: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2022 Result tomorrow, June 17, 2022. Once declared, candidates can download the result through the official website of the Board — wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. According to NDTV reports, the state JEE exam results will be announced at 2:30 PM via press conference. Candidates will be able to download the WBJEE 2022 rank card from 4:00 PM on June 17, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How to Edit Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in

The Board has conducted the WBJEE 2022 exam on April 30, 2022. "The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022, for admission into Engineering /Technology/Architecture/ Pharmacy degree courses will be declared on June 17, 2022," WBJEEB in an official notice said.

WBJEE 2022: How to Download WBJEE 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board – wbjee.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘ WBJEE 2022 Result ’ available on the homepage.

’ available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on the login button.

Your WBJEE 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is WBJEE 2022 Conducted?

WBJEEB has conducted an OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2022) for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared HERE