WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is likely to release the WBJEE 2022 application form tomorrow as of December 21, 2021. Note, the online application form will be available till January 7, 2022, on the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.in.

The Board will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2022) for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

WBJEE 2022 Exam Schedule

WBJEE Registration begins from December 21, 2021.

The deadline to fill-up the application form: January 07, 2022.

WBJEE form correction window date: January 8 to January 10, 2022.

WBJEE Admit card will be issued on: April 15, 2022.

WBJEE Exam date 2022(Tentative): April 23, 2022.

The WBJEE-2022 exam will have two papers: Paper-I (Mathematics) and Paper-II(Physics and Chemistry). The Paper-I exam will begin from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, whereas the Paper-II exam will begin from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Note the test will be held once in a year and there shall be no further examination under any circumstances for those who are unable to appear on the above date and time.

Know-How to Apply

Visit the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.in.

Now, Click on the direct link to fill the application form, available on the homepage.

Enter the necessary details to complete WBJEE-2022 registration.

Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the required amount of the application fee and submit the form.

Save, download and take the printout of the WBJEE application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General Category must pay Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas those applying under SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B categories must pay a sum of Rs 400. Note, the application fee is non-refundable. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Board. The lower age limit of a candidate is 17 years as of December 31, 2022. A candidate should have been born or before December 31, 2005. Note, there is no upper age limit to apply.

Click Here: WBJEE-2022 Detailed Notification