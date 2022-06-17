WBJEEB Results 2022 Declared: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the WBJEE Result 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, will now be able to check their result on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022: Himanshu Shekhar Secures Top Rank. Check Full Toppers List

Apart from the results, the WBJEE 2022 Merit list has also been released of the successful candidates who have topped the joint entrance examination. Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022 LIVE: WBJEEB To Announce Result Today | Here’s How to Check Scorecards

According to the notification, the WBJEE Rankcards or scorecards would be released for all candidates after 4 PM on the official website as well as wbresults.nic.in Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow: Check Steps to Download Rank Card

The candidates must keep their admit cards ready with them as they would be needing their WBJEE roll number or registration ID to login to the candidate portal and download their WBJEE Result 2022.

The WBJEEB had on June 16 released the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2022 for candidates. This final answer key was based on the objections which were raised by the candidates in the provisional one.

WBJEE 2022 Result: Pass percentage

This year in WBJEE Result 2022, a total of 98.85 per cent of students have passed in WBJEE Exam. Total of 81, 393 students had appeared in the joint entrance exam.

WBJEE 2022 Result: Check List of Websites

wbjeeb.nic.in

wbjeeb.in

WBJEE 2022 Result: Topper’s list

Himanshu Sekhar from Barrackpore, Central Model School, CBSE has topped the examination.

Rank Candidates 1 Himanshu Sekhar, Barrackpore Central Modal School 2 Himanshu Sekhar, Siliguri 3 Saptarshi Mukherjee, The Future Foundation School, Kolkata 4 Jahnavi Shaw, South Point High School, Kolkata

WBJEE Result 2022: Steps to check score