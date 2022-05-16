WBJEE 2022 Results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will soon declare the WBJEE 2022 Results on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Once declared, candidates can download it from the official website using the application number and password. The WBJEE 2022 exams were conducted on April 30, 2022. It is to be noted that no date has been announced by the board for the declaration of the final results.Also Read - Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Apply For 34 Posts at mha.gov.in| Check Salary, Other Details

The Board has released the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key on May 6. Students were an opportunity to raise objections against the preliminary WBJEE answer key till May 8, 2022. They were required to pay Rs 500/- per question as a fee to raise a challenge or objection against the published model WBJEE 2022 answer key. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the WBJEE 2022 result.

Here’s how to download WBJEE 2022 Results

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board – wbjee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘ WBJEE 2022 Result ’ option.

’ option. Enter the valid login credentials and click on the login button.

Your WBJEE 2022 Results will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is WBJEE 2022 Conducted?

WBJEEB has conducted an OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2022) for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.