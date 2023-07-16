Home

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Notification Out For WBJEE, JEE Rank Holders; Registration Steps, PDF Inside

WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) has released an important notification regarding the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) Counselling process. As per the notification, there will be one combined counselling for both WBJEE-2023 and JEE(Main)-2023 rank holders. There will be three rounds of counselling: Allotment, Upgradation, and Mop-Up. One can check the detailed notification at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Any candidate meeting the eligibility criteria and securing a rank (GMR/ PMR) in the common entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) and/or JEE(Main)-2023 can register for counselling. During registration, once academic scores are given and registration fees paid, the candidate can view all Institutes and courses available to him/her according to his/her eligibility criteria based on the inputs provided by him/her. This year, WBJEE 2023 exam was held on April 30.

Step-by-Step Guide to Register WBJEE 2023 Counselling?

“Registration is allowed at the beginning of Round–I and Mop-up round. Registration is mandatory for counselling and securing an allotment. A nonregistered candidate will NOT be considered for allotment of any seat at any round

under any circumstances,” reads the official notification. Check step by step guide to register yourself on the portal.

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the “WBJEE” tab. Click on the WBJEEcounselling link available on the homepage. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the documents, if necessary. Pay the application fee. Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Notification PDF: Direct Link

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Choice Filling Process

During registration, once academic scores are given and registration fees paid, the candidate can view all Institutes and courses available to him/her according to his/her eligibility criteria based on the inputs provided by him/her. After selecting Institutes/courses, the candidate will arrange his/her choices in order of his/her priority.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Mock Seat Allotment

A mock allotment is a practice round of the counselling process (as per schedule to be provided later). It will enable a candidate to get an idea of his or her tentative allotment and it allows candidates to see how their choices and ranks would affect their probable chances of getting a seat in a desired Institute.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Choice Locking

Candidate must lock his/her choices within the pre-announced date (as per schedule to be provided later). Candidate can also take a printout of his/her locked choices. If a candidate fails/forgets to lock his/her choices within the pre-announced deadline, his/her last saved choices will be considered >inal and will be locked automatically after the scheduled date and time.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment

Allotment of 1st round will be declared on a pre-scheduled date (as per schedule to be provided later). Allotment will be given based on inputs provided by the candidate. For more details, visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB).

