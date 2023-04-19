Home

WBJEE 2023 Exam on April 30; Know How to Check Admit Card at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card at wbjeeb.nic.in: Candidates who have filled up the application form can download the WBJEE Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

JNU Recruitment Exam Date For Non-Teaching Posts Out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card at : The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is all set to conduct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) on April 30, 2023. Candidates who have filled up the application form can download the WBJEE Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2023 admit card is likely to be released tomorrow, April 20. The paper will be for two subjects: Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Paper 1 will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Paper 2 will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Candidate must carry a printed hard copy of the admit card to the examination center. Candidates must ensure that the admit card is not mutilated/distorted/soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/distorted/ soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card?

Go to the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card.”

Enter the login details and click on the submit option.

Your WBJEEB WBJEE Admit card 202 3 will be displayed on the screen.

3 will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

All questions will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject. Candidates appearing in both paper-I and paper-II are eligible for both General Merit Rank (GMR) as well as Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Such candidates are considered for admission in all courses. Candidates appearing only in paper- II are eligible for PMR only. Such candidates are considered for admission into Pharmacy courses only (except in Jadavpur University). Candidates appearing only in paper-I are not eligible for any rank. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the Information Bulletin WBJEE 2023 published on the official website.

