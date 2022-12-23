WBJEE 2023 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Application Form, Fee, Eligibility Here

WBJEE 2023 Application Form at wbjeeb.nic.in: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2023 Application Form at wbjeeb.nic.in: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023), today, December 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. According to the information bulletin, the WBJEE 2023 exam will be conducted on April 30, 2023.

The paper will be for two subjects: Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Paper 1 will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Paper 2 will be conducted between 2: 00 PM to 4:00 PM.

How to Fill WBJEE 2023 Application Form?

The candidate will enter personal details such as name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender, identification type and number, present and permanent address, mobile number, email ID, etc.

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “WBJEE.”

Now click on “Apply For WBJEE – 2023”

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the form. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

WBJEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination before 2023 or appearing in the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination in 2023.

WBJEE 2023 Age Limit

The lower age limit is 17 years as of 31.12.2023. A candidate should have been born on or before 31.12.2006. There is no upper age limit in appearing in the examination. However, for admission to the degree-level Marine Engineering Course, the upper age limit is 25 Years as of 31.12.2023.

WBJEE 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for WBJEE-2023 is Rs 500 for General candidates and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-Bcandidates, plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable. WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission in the academic session 2023-24 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. For more details, check the official website.