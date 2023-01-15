Home

WBJEE 2023 Registration Ending Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Steps to Fill Application Form

WBJEE 2023 Application Form Last Date at wbjeeb.nic.in: Candidates are advised to fill up the WBJEE Application form 2023 by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2022 counselling process consists of registration, filling choices and payment of counselling fees.

WBJEE 2023 Application Form at wbjeeb.nic.in: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will end the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) on January 20, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill up the WBJEE Application form 2023 by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on April 30.

WBJEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination before 2023 or appearing in the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination in 2023.

Step-by-Step Guide to Fill WBJEE 2023 Application Form?

Go the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “WBJEE.”

Now click on “Apply For WBJEE – 2023”

Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the application form.

Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

DIRECT LINK: WBJEE 2023 Application Form

WBJEE Exam Pattern 2023

All questions will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject.

WBJEE Exam Date, Time

The paper will be for two subjects: Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Paper 1 will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Paper 2 will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

WBJEE 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for WBJEE-2023 is Rs 500 for General candidates and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-Bcandidates, plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable.

WBJEE 2023 Age Limit

The lower age limit is 17 years as of 31.12.2023. A candidate should have been born on or before 31.12.2006. There is no upper age limit in appearing in the examination. However, for admission to the degree-level Marine Engineering Course, the upper age limit is 25 Years as of 31.12.2023.

WBJEE 2023 Papers and Ranks

Candidates appearing in both paper-I and paper-II are eligible for both General Merit Rank (GMR) as well as Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Such candidates are considered for admission in all courses.

Candidates appearing only in paper- II are eligible for PMR only. Such candidates are considered for admission into Pharmacy courses only (except in Jadavpur University). Candidates appearing only in paper-I are not eligible for any rank. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the Information Bulletin WBJEE 2023 published on the official website.