WBJEE 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Guidelines For Application Process

WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has issued an important notice for the WBJEE 2023 application process.

The online registration process will start from December 23, 2022 (Friday).

WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has issued an important notice for the WBJEE 2023 application process. Candidates visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. to check the notification on how to fill the application form. The online registration process will start from December 23, 2022 (Friday).

WBJEE 2023 application process

Application for the examination must be done online only. No printed application form is available

Ensure filling genuine application form available online only at www.wbjeeb.nic.in

It is essential to have a valid mobile number and a unique valid email ID.

All future communications by the Board will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID. WBJEEB will not be held responsible for non-receipt of any communication due to wrong/non- existing/non-functional/changed mobile number/ email ID or due to network interruption.

All future communications by the Board will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID. WBJEEB will not be held responsible for non-receipt of any communication due to wrong/non- existing/non-functional/changed mobile number/ email ID or due to network interruption. Once the registration details i.e., name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender,

domicile and date of birth are entered and submitted, this information cannot be changed/modified/edited under any circumstances.

domicile and date of birth are entered and submitted, this information cannot be changed/modified/edited under any circumstances. Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature as per the instructions provided in the Information Bulletin. If any candidate receives any SMS/email regarding discrepancy in photograph/ signature, he/she must take corrective action immediately within one day. Admit cards will not be issued if these images are illegible and thus not acceptable.

If any information other than name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile and date of birth given in the application needs to be corrected, the rectification may be done by the candidate only within the notified ‘Correction Period’. The Board will not make or allow any correction thereafter.

The Examination Fees can be paid by Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI only. Application fee for WBJEE-2023 is Rs 500 (Rupees five hundred only) for General candidates and Rs 400 (Rupees four hundred only) for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B

candidates, plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable. SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates availing of the concession will have to upload/submit respective certificates in given formats at the time of counselling, failing which his/her

candidature will be cancelled. The fee once paid is not refundable under any circumstance.

Date of examination: 30th April 2023 (Sunday)

Online Registration for WBJEE-2023: December 23, 2022-January 20, 2023

WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission in the academic session 2023-24 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.