Home

Education

WBJEE 2024 Registration: Check Paper Pattern, Scoring Methodology, Exam Date, Age Limit

WBJEE 2024 Registration: Check Paper Pattern, Scoring Methodology, Exam Date, Age Limit

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB) will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) for admission in the academic session 2024-25.

WBJEE 2024 Exam: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB) will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) for admission in the academic session 2024-25 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. At present, WBJEE registration is expected to begin soon at https://wbjeeb.nic.in/. Candidates must check the paper pattern, and scoring methodology. Read below:-

Trending Now

WBJEE Paper Pattern

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject. The number of questions, as well as the maximum marks for each, are given in the following table:

You may like to read

Subject Category-1 Each Q carries 1 (One)mark (-ve marks =- 1/4) Category-2 Each Q carries 2 (two)marks (-ve marks =- 1/2) Category-3 Each Q carries 2 (two)marks (No -ve marks) Total Number of Questions Total Marks No. of Q No. of Q No. of Q Mathematics 50 15 10 75 100 Physics 30 5 5 40 50 Chemistry 30 5 5 40 50

Scoring Methodology

Category-1

Only one option is correct. The correct response will yield 1 (one) mark for each question. The incorrect response will yield -¼ (25% negative) marks for each question. For any combination of more than one option, even if it contains the correct option, the said answer will be treated as incorrect and will yield -¼ (25% negative) marks. Not attempting the question will fetch zero mark.

Category-2

Only one option is correct. The correct response will yield 2(two) marks for each question. The incorrect response will yield -1/2 (25% negative) marks for each question. For any combination of more than one option, even if it contains the correct option, the said answer will be treated as incorrect and will yield -1/2 (25% negative) marks. Not attempting the question will fetch zero mark.

Category-3

One or more option(s) is/are correct. Marking all correct option(s) only will yield 2 (two) marks. For any combination of answers containing one or more incorrect options, the said answer will be treated as wrong, yielding a zero mark even if one or more of the chosen option(s) is/are correct. For partially correct answers, i.e., when all right options are not marked and also no incorrect options are marked, marks awarded =2 × (no of correct options marked) / total no of actually correct option(s). Not attempting the question will fetch zero mark

WBJEE Exam Date

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted on April 28, 2024. The examination is scheduled to be conducted for two papers.

Am I Eligible to Appear For Exam?

Citizenship: Applicant must be a citizen of India or OCI (subject to approval of the Competent Authority). OCI candidates will be eligible for only Unreserved seats in the All-India quota.

b) Candidates must have passed the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination before 2024 or appearing in the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination in 2024.

c) Age Restriction: i. The lower age limit is 17 (seventeen) years as of 31.12.2024. A candidate should have been born on or before 31.12.2007. There is no upper age limit for appearing in the examination. ii. However, for admission to the degree-level Marine Engineering Course, the upper age limit is 25 Years as of 31.12.2024.

Candidates must remember his/her application number and password. If the candidate forgets the password, they have to recover itthrough the “Forgot Password” option. There is no other way to recover the password. For more details, check the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.