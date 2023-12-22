Home

WBJEE 2024 Information Bulletin Released; Exam in April

WBJEE 2024 Information Bulletin: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the information bulletin for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. The Board will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination for admission in the academic session 2024-25 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. As per the WBJEE 2024 Information Bulletin, the Board will conduct the WBJEE examination on April 28. Once the registration portal opens, candidates can fill up the application form.

WBJEE 2024 Exam Date

The exam will be for two subjects: Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Paper 1 will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Paper 2 will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

WBJEE 2024 Registration

The WBJEE 2024 application process is likely to begin in the 4th week of December. Application for the examination must be done online only. No printed application form is available.

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “WBJEE.”

Now click on “Apply For WBJEE – 2024”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the form. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

