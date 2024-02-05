Home

WBJEE 2024 Registration Ends Today; What’s Next?

WBJEEB WBJEE Registration 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB) will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25. The registration process will conclude today, February 5, 2024. Accordingly, the correction window will remain open from February 7 to February 9, 2024.

This year, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted on April 28, 2024; the admit card for the same will be published on April 18, 2024. The test will be held once a year and there shall be no further examination under any circumstances for those who cannot appear on the date and time mentioned above.

