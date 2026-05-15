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WBJEE 2026 Admit Card today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check exam date, how to download hall ticket

WBJEE 2026 Admit Card today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check exam date, how to download hall ticket

The West Bengal WBJEE admit card can be downloaded from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2026 Admit Card today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check exam date, how to download hall ticket (Photo Credit: AI-generated by Canva)

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2026 admit card today, May 15, 2026. Students planning to appear for the WBJEE exams can download the West Bengal WBJEE admit card from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2026) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2026-27.

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WBJEE 2026 Admit Card today: How to download hall ticket

Visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download Admit Card 2026 for WBJEE.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on the submit option.

Your WBJEE Admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

When will the WBJEE exam be held?

WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2026) on May 24. Candidates appearing in both paper I and paper II are eligible for a General Merit Rank (GMR) and a Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Such candidates may be considered for admission in all courses of Engineering and Pharmacy. Candidates appearing only in paper II are eligible for PMR only. Such candidates may be considered for admission into Pharmacy courses only (except at Jadavpur University). Candidates appearing only in paper-I are not eligible for any rank.

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WBJEE Paper Pattern

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be three question categories in each subject. Questions are to be answered on a specially designed optical machine-readable response (OMR) sheet, which will be evaluated by the Optical Mark Recognition method.

Thus, it is very important to follow the correct marking procedure. Candidates will indicate their response to the questions by darkening the appropriate circle/bubble entirely with a blue/black ink ballpoint pen. The pen will be provided by the WBJEEB.

WBJEEB will prepare merit ranks based on the candidates’ scores in the Common Entrance Test. Individual candidates will be able to view and download their rank cards, which will contain their score and rank. WBJEEB does not publish any rank/score list for public release to ensure the confidentiality of individual candidates.

Rank cards with scores will be issued to all candidates appearing in WBJEE-2026. But not all may be awarded a rank and hence may not be eligible for counselling (as the Board will set a cutoff rank and/or a cutoff score.

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