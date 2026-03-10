Home

WBJEE 2026 Registration: Applications open till April 5; check exam date, fees, and direct link

WBJEE 2026 registration: The applications for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 are open. Scroll down to know the eligibility, application fee, and other details.

WBJEE 2026 Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has begun the process for online registrations for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026. The interested candidates can apply through the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

This is for the candidates who want admission to engineering and technology courses in West Bengal. The applications are open, and students can submit their registration forms until April 5, 2026. The entrance exam for the exam is scheduled to happen on May 24, 2026.

What are the important dates for the WBJEE 2026 exam?

Event Date Registration begins March 2026 Last date to apply April 5, 2026 Application correction window April 7 to 9, 2026 Admit card release May 15 to 24, 2026 WBJEE 2026 exam date May 24, 2026

What’s the WBJEE 2026 exam pattern?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 will include two papers. These exams will be conducted on the same day. Paper-1 will be conducted for mathematics from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. On the other hand, the paper-2 will be conducted for subjects like physics and Chemistry from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The two papers will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

What’s the application fee for the WBJEE Exam 2026?

The application fee for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 will vary for different categories. For the students belonging to the general category, male candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs. 500, females Rs. 400, and others Rs. 300. On the other hand, the candidates who belong to SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, PwD, and TFW, males will have to pay an amount of Rs. 400, females Rs. 300 and others Rs. 200. The application fee is mandatory to be paid through online means when the candidates submit their application form.

What are the steps to apply for the WBJEE 2026 exam?

The steps to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 are mentioned below.

Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the WBJEE 2026 registration link from homepage of website Make a profile for registration by filling needful details Log in to fill the registration form Upload all the documents that are required Pay the application fee online during registration Click on ‘Submit’ button Download the application form

Now that the applications are open for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026, the candidates must ensure that they fill the application forms well in advance, before April 5, to avoid any last-minute hassles.

