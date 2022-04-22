WBJEE Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2022 admit cards on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their admit cards by visiting wbjeeb.nic.in OR simply through the direct link given below.Also Read - WBJEE Admit Card 2022 to Release on This Date; Check How to Download it

The state-level engineering admission test is tentatively scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 30. The Board had previously revised the date for WBJEE 2022, earlier scheduled for April 23, which now will be conducted on April 30.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts – Paper I (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Here’s how to download WBJEE admit card 2022: