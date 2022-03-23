WBJEE Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is likely to release the WBJEE 2022 admit card on April 25, 2022. The official statement issued by the Board reads, “Downloadable admit cards will be available tentatively on and from April 25, 2022.” Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the admit card from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Also Read - SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Notification Out on ssc.nic.in; Apply Before April 30

Note, the Board has also revised the examination dates for WBJEE 2022. Earlier the exam which was scheduled to be held on April 23, will now be conducted on April 30, 2022.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “WBJEE Admit Card 2022” available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials such as Application Number, Password, security pin to log in.

Your WBJEE Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Admit card for future reference.

The WBJEE-2022 exam will have two papers: Paper-I (Mathematics) and Paper-II(Physics and Chemistry). As per the schedule, the Paper-I exam will begin from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, whereas the Paper-II exam will begin from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. One can also check the official notification shared below.