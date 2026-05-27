WBJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT LIVE: West Bengal WBJEE provisional answer key released at wbjeeb.nic.in; direct link here

WBJEE Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE Provisional Answer Key today, May 27, 2026. Aspirants can download the WBJEE Answer Key 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in. “In accordance with Clause 11.0 (a), (b), and (c) of the Information Bulletin of WBJEE 2026, the Provisional/Model Answer Keys for the examination will be uploaded on 27th May 2026. Candidates may log into the official portal of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to view the Provisional/ Model Answer Keys,” reads the notice published on Tuesday.
When was the WBJEE exam held?
This year, the board conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2026) on May 24 for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2026-27.
If any candidate is not satisfied with the published Provisional/ Model Answer Keys, the Candidate may challenge the same through the online user interface available on the portal by 29th May 2026 (up to 11:59 p.m.).
A candidate may challenge any number of answer keys for one time only.
A non-refundable processing fee of ₹500/- per question challenged must be paid through- Net Banking /Debit Card /Credit Card/UPI only
No challenge will be reviewed if the payment is unsuccessful.
All challenges will be reviewed by WBJEEB and the decision of the Board shall be final.
No further communication, request, or appeal regarding the challenged answer keys will be entertained.
Final scores and ranks will be prepared on the basis of the reviewed/final answer keys.
“The candidates are advised to see the symbol presented at the lower right corner of Page no 7 of your Question Booklet; you have allotted. Look at the symbol which is appeared on the said page and interpret/decode the series of Question Booklet the candidate belongs to,” WBJEEB in a notice said.
WBJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT LIVE: This year, the board conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2026) on May 24 for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2026-27.
WBJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT LIVE: If any candidate is not satisfied with the published Provisional/ Model Answer Keys, the
Candidate may challenge the same through the online user interface available on the
portal by 29th May 2026 (up to 11:59 p.m.).
A candidate may challenge any number of answer keys for one time only.
A non-refundable processing fee of ₹500/- per question challenged must be paid through- Net Banking /Debit Card /Credit Card/UPI only
No challenge will be reviewed if the payment is unsuccessful.
All challenges will be reviewed by WBJEEB and the decision of the Board shall be final.
No further communication, request, or appeal regarding the challenged answer keys will be entertained.
Final scores and ranks will be prepared on the basis of the reviewed/final answer keys.
“The candidates are advised to see the symbol presented at the lower right corner of Page no 7 of your Question Booklet; you have allotted. Look at the symbol which is appeared on the said page and interpret/decode the series of Question Booklet the candidate belongs to,” WBJEEB in a notice said.