Home

Education

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Schedule Out, Register From July 20 At www.wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Schedule Out, Register From July 20 At www.wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE counselling 2023: The counselling schedule has been announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). Notably, the deadline to register, pay the fee and fill choices for WBJEE counselling is July 25.

WBJEE counselling first round seat allotment will be issued on August 1.

WBJEE counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE counselling dates 2023 today. As per the official schedule, the WBJEE counselling registration 2023 will commence from July 20. Interested candidates can visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in and apply for the counselling process. Earlier, the WBJEEB declared that a mutual centralised online counselling will be conducted for the rank holders of WBJEE 2023 and the JEE Main 2023. It is important to note that the candidates can register, pay the fee and fill choices for WBJEE counselling 2023 till July 25. Following the preferences selected by the candidates, the first round of the allotment list will be issued on August 1.

Trending Now

WBJEE 2023 counselling will be held to provide admission into various engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes at different colleges and universities in West Bengal.

You may like to read

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Important Dates To Remember

* Registration, fee payment, and choice filling date- July 20 to July 25

* Display of mock seat allocation based on choices filled-in by applicants- July 27

* Deadline to lock preferences – July 28

* First round of seat allotment result- August 1

* Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted college- August 1 to August 5

* Second round of seat allotment result- August 8

* Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted college- August 8 to August 11

* Mop-up round registration, registration fees payment and choice filling- August 14 to August 16

* Display of mock seat allocation- August 17

* Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by- August 19

* Mop-up round seat allotment result and reporting to allotted college- August 22 to August 24

WBJEE counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for WBJEE counselling.

Step 3: Register yourself.

Step 4: After the registration process, an application number and password will be created.

Step 5: Login using the application number and password.

Step 6: Fill in the WBJEE counselling application form and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee for WBJEE counselling 2023 and submit.

Step 8: Download the WBJEE application form.

WBJEE 2023:

A total of 97,524 candidates appeared in the state JEE exam and 99.4 per cent qualified. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee informed that 53 per cent of qualified candidates are from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES