WBJEE Counselling 2023 To Start Soon: Check Latest Updates on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to begin WBJEE Counselling 2023 soon. Giving details, WBJEEB chairperson Malayendu Saha said the WBJEE counselling procedure is worked on for shortlisted candidates. Candidates who cleared the West Bengal JEE exam can register for the WBJEE counselling on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Notably, the board released the WBJEE Results 2023 on May 25, 2023.

The WBJEE 2023 counselling comprises registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and acceptance of seats.

Speaking to Careers 360, WBJEEB Chairperson Malayendu Saha said the WBJEE Counselling 2023 is likely to start within five days after authorities obtain the seat matrix from the Director of Technical Education of the Higher Education department.

Notably, three rounds of counselling with new elements will be offered to shortlisted candidates this year. WBJEE Counselling 2023 is conducted for students seeking admission to the state’s engineering institutes and a B.Tech degree.

Malayendu Saha further stated that nearly 97,000 of the total students who took the tests received rankings and added that the board also allocated a specific amount of duration between the choice filling and option locking so that candidates may evaluate a mock seat allocation.

He also stated that candidates can even modify their choices in the first round if they are dissatisfied with their allocated subjects.

For the WBJEE Counselling 2023, candidates need to keep their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets handy along with date of birth proof. They also need to keep domicile certificate, caste certificate, and PwD certificate ready with them.

To participate in the WBJEE Counselling 2023, candidates need to complete registration and after that they must log in to the portal and choose their preferred college and course. Choices have to be locked by them and then the authorities will allot the seats to the candidates on the basis of rank, preference, and seat availability.

