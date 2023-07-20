Home

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result on Aug 1

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) will begin the counseling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) Counse

WBJEE counselling first round seat allotment will be issued on August 1.

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) will begin the counseling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) Counselling process today, July 20, 2023. Once the WBJEE registration link is active candidates can register online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB conducts OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling 20.07.2023 to 25.07.2023 Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates 27.07.2023 Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by 28.07.2023 1st round of seat allotment result 01.08.2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If

upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice) (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their

timings and detail requirements for admission) 01.08.2023 to 05.08.2023 2nd round of seat allotment result 08.08.2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission

(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) Withdrawal by the candidate 08.08.2023 to 11.08.2023 Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling 14.08.2023 to 16.08.2023

