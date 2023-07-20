Top Recommended Stories

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result on Aug 1

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) will begin the counseling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) Counse

Published: July 20, 2023 10:17 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

WBJEE counselling first round seat allotment will be issued on August 1.

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) will begin the counseling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) Counselling process today, July 20, 2023. Once the WBJEE registration link is active candidates can register online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB conducts OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24

NAME OF THE EVENTCHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling20.07.2023 to 25.07.2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates27.07.2023
Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by28.07.2023
1st round of seat allotment result01.08.2023
Payment of Seat acceptance fee

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If
upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)

(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their
timings and detail requirements for admission)

01.08.2023 to 05.08.2023
2nd round of seat allotment result08.08.2023
Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)


Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission)

Withdrawal by the candidate

08.08.2023 to 11.08.2023
Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling14.08.2023 to 16.08.2023

