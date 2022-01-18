WBJEE JELET 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) has started the online application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2022 on its official website. The Board has started the online application process for state-level entrance exams for candidates who are seeking lateral entry via the Joint Entrance Examination. Interested candidates can register for WBJEE JELET 2022 Exam by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Management Executives Posts on bis.gov.in | Here's How to Register

Event Important Date / Deadline Online Registration Process 18th to 31st January 2022 Application Correction Window 2nd and 3rd February 2022 Admit Card Release May 10, 2022 WB JELET 2022 Exam Date May 14, 2022(Tentative) Exam Time Slot 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Go to the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Now click on the JELET section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on the, ” Apply For JELET- 2022 ” option .

” option New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the WBJEE JELET 2022 application form.

Here’s the Direct Link to Apply Online For WBJEE JELET 2022

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Test (JELET-2022) and counselling for admission into 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2022-23.