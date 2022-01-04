WBJEE JENPAS UG 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) has started the online application process for WB JENPAS UG 2022 on its official website. The online registration as well as the application process for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses (JENPAS UG 2022) will be concluded by January 18, 2022. Candidates interested in joining Nursing and Paramedical UG Programmes in West Bengal can register for WBJEE JENPAS 2022 UG Exam by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.Also Read - Gujarat: Govt Orders Probe into Allegations of Irregularities in Engineer Recruitment Exam

Step by step guide to complete the WBJEE JENPAS 2022 Application process

Go to the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Now click on the JENPAS -UG section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on the, ” Apply For the JENPAS -UG ” option .

” option New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the WBJEE JENPAS 2022 application form.

WBJEEB will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Examination JENPAS(UG)-2022 and counselling for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2022-23 into the following Undergraduate Courses. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2022.

B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing) B.P.T. (Bachelor of Physiotherapy) B.M.L.T (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology) B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology) B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology) B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion Technology) B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant) B.Sc. MM (B. Sc. In Medical Microbiology) B.H.A. (Bachelor in Hospital Administration)

The tentative date of examination: May 15, 2022 (Sunday).

Click Here: Apply Online For WBJEE JENPAS UG 2022.