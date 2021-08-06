WBJEE Result 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE Result 2021 is likely be announced today, on August 6, 2021. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. To recall, the authority had released final answer key, OMR and response sheets. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in.Also Read - WBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released on wbjeeb.nic.in, Check How to Download it

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Go to the ‘Result’ or ‘News & Event’ section Enter registration number, date of birth, password and other credentials required. Check and download WBJEE Result 2021. Take a print of the result for any future reference.

The candidates must note that the last date to raise objection on WBJEE 2021 answer key was August 1, 2021. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has also activated the e-counselling link. Students would be able to check their WBJEE Result 2021 through registration number and other credentials.

Here are some of the other important information: