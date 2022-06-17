WBJEE Result 2022: Himanshu Shekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School has secured the top position in the West Bengal JEE Exam, results for which were declared on Friday, June 17. A total of 98.85 per cent of candidates have cleared the exam which was conducted on April 30, 2022 for admission into engineering, technology, pharmacy, agriculture and other technical courses in state colleges of West Bengal.Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022 LIVE: WBJEEB To Announce Result Today | Here’s How to Check Scorecards

Rank Name School 1 Himanshu Shekhar Barrackpore Central Model School 2 Himanshu Sekhar Siliguri 3 Saptarshi Mukherjee The Future Foundation School, Kolkata 4 Jahnavi Shaw South Point High School, Kolkata. 5 Kaustav Chowdhury Jenkins School, Kochbihar 6 Saumyaprabha Dey Kolaghat Thermal Power Plant High School, East Midnapore 7 Debraj Karmakar DBMS Kadma High School, Jamshedpur 8 Agnidhra Dey South Point High School 9 Ayon Adhikari Calcutta Boys High School 10 Shubhankar Bandyopadhyay Central Model School, Barrackpore

WBJEE Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Wbjeeb.nic.in Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022 Update: Board Likely To Release Scores Soon on wbjeeb.nic.in | Important Deets Inside

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter your login credentials and click on submit

WBJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download WBJEE scorecard

Take a printout for future reference.

Those who qualified the exam will now have to appear for the WBJEE counselling process. This year, the total pass percentage stood at 98.85 per cent.

Last year, a total of 99.5 per cent students had passed the WBJEE exam. Panchojanyo Dey had secured the top position followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal. The pass percentage in WBJEE 2020 was 99 per cent.