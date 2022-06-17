WBJEE Result 2022: Himanshu Shekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School has secured the top position in the West Bengal JEE Exam, results for which were declared on Friday, June 17.  A total of 98.85 per cent of candidates have cleared the exam which was conducted on April 30, 2022 for admission into engineering, technology, pharmacy, agriculture and other technical courses in state colleges of West Bengal.Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022 LIVE: WBJEEB To Announce Result Today | Here’s How to Check Scorecards

WBJEE Toppers List: A Look at Top 10 Rank Holders  

RankNameSchool
1Himanshu ShekharBarrackpore Central Model School
2Himanshu SekharSiliguri
3Saptarshi MukherjeeThe Future Foundation School, Kolkata
4Jahnavi ShawSouth Point High School, Kolkata.
5Kaustav ChowdhuryJenkins School, Kochbihar
6Saumyaprabha DeyKolaghat Thermal Power Plant High School, East Midnapore
7Debraj KarmakarDBMS Kadma High School, Jamshedpur
8Agnidhra DeySouth Point High School
9Ayon AdhikariCalcutta Boys High School
10Shubhankar BandyopadhyayCentral Model School, Barrackpore

WBJEE Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Wbjeeb.nic.in

  • Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit
  • WBJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download WBJEE scorecard
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Those who qualified the exam will now have to appear for the WBJEE counselling process. This year, the total pass percentage stood at 98.85 per cent.

Last year, a total of 99.5 per cent students had passed the WBJEE exam. Panchojanyo Dey had secured the top position followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal. The pass percentage in WBJEE 2020 was 99 per cent.