WBJEE Result 2022 LIVE: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 will announce results of state West Bengal JEE result 2022 on Friday. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board would declare the pass percentage and merit list at 2:30 pm via press conference for admission to engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges. However, candidates will only be able to download their WBJEE 2022 Rank Cards later, at 4:00 pm.