WBJEEB 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB is likely to announce the WBJEE Result 2022 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details handy for the fast and easy access to the results. After the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in.

The candidates must note that the board has already released the ORM sheet. As per local media reports, WBJEEB was expected to declare these results by June 5, 2022. However, with no update on the official website, the result is now expected soon and in this week itself.

WBJEE 2022 took place in offline mode on April 30, 2022. All candidates have also received the WBJEE answer keys, OMR sheets, etc. since the examination has concluded. Please see the information below for the expected result date.

Title Details WBJEE Result 2022 (DATE) Likely by June 8, 2022 or later on in this week WBJEE Result time To be announced later Official website where the result will be announced wbjeeb.nic.in

After the formal announcement of the results, the WBJEE Results 2022 can be checked with the help of WBJEE admit card 2022. The candidates must note that the candidates can check the results with the help of roll number on this admit card. After the result is released, the admissions would be done via WBJEE counselling, the details of which will be announced later.

Students may please keep a check here for more updates.