WBJEE Result 2023 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Results TODAY @wbjeeb.nic.in; Cut-off, Counseling Details

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2023 Result 2023 will be declared today. State Education Minister Bratya Basu, the WBJEE Result will be declared today, May 26, 2023 on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Result 2023 LIVE: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE results for 2023. The state education minister, Bratya Basu, will declare the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results for 98,000 students at 2.30 p.m. in a press conference. The WBJEE result link will be activated at 4 p.m. on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Based on the West Bengal JEE results 2023, students will be able to apply for the engineering courses offered by the participating universities.

