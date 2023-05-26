Home

WBJEE Result 2023 Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Topper List, Direct Link Here

WBJEE Result 2023 Direct Link: All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download West Bengal WBJEE Result 2023 and WBJEE Rank cards from the Board’s websites at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

WBJEE Result 2023 Direct Link: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) today, May 26, 2023. The examination is held for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download West Bengal WBJEE Result 2023 and WBJEE Rank cards from the Board’s websites at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. “Downloadable rank cards will be available in Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards,” WBJEEB in an official notification said.

WBJEE Topper List 2023

The Board will update the WBJEE topper list 2023 soon. This year, a total of 1,24,919 candidates have registered for the WBJEE examination. Out of the total, 91,974 candidates were male and 52,944 were female candidates.

How to Check West Bengal WBJEE Result 2023? Check Step by Step Guide Here.

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link through which students can check their WBJEE Rank cards.

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the “WBJEE” tab.

Click on the WBJEE results link available on the homepage.

Enter the login details such as the application number and password.

Upon successful login, the result of WBJEE 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Those who qualified the exam will now have to appear for the WBJEE counselling process. This year, the examination was held on April 30. WBJEEB has conducted OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24

