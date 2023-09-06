Home

WBJEEB ANM & GNM Result 2023 Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Rank Card, Direct Link Here

WBJEEB ANM & GNM 2023 Result and WBJEEB ANM & GNM 2023 Rank Card can be downloaded by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and https://admissions.nic.in/WBJEEB/.

WBJEEB ANM & GNM 2023 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery course and General Nursing & Midwifery course today, September 6, 2023. One can download WBJEEB ANM & GNM 2023 Result and WBJEEB ANM & GNM 2023 Rank Card by visiting the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in and https://admissions.nic.in/WBJEEB/. This year, the ANM examination was held on July 20, 2023. Check the step-by-step guide to check WBJEEB ANM & GNM Rankcard.

The Board conducted the OMR-based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2023 for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2023-24. “Downloadable rank cards will be available from Board’s web sites www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 06-09-2023 onwards,” reads the official statement.

WBJEEB ANM & GNM Result 2023: Download Link

WBJEEB ANM & GNM Rank Card 2023: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘ANM & GNM’ section. You will be directed to the new webpage. Click on the link that reads, “Rank Card for ANM(R) & GNM-2023.” Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your WBJEE ANM & GNM 2023 Rank Card will be published on the website.

For more details, visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).

