WBJEEB ANM GNM Answer Key 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB) has released the final Answer key for the West Bengal Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) course and General Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery(GNM)course on July 25, 2022. Registered candidates can download the WBJEEB ANN GNM Answer Key 2022 through the official website of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in. Now the final answer key has been released, the Board will soon release the WBJEEB ANM GNM Result 2022.Also Read - MPSOS Result 2022: MP 10th 12th Results Declared For Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana; Here's Direct Link

WBJEE in its official statement said, “The final answer keys, after thorough post-examination internal review and review of candidates’ challenges received are given below. Scoring and ranking of all candidates will be done based on these final answer keys, ” WBJEEB in an official notification said. Also Read - Odisha OJEE Result Declared at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Rank Card Here

How to Download WBJEEB ANM, GN, Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Answer Keys of GNN and ANM.”

To check your rank, click on “View/Download Rank Card For ANM(R) & GNM 2022.

A new PDF document will open on the screen.

Download the WBJEEB ANM GNM Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is ANM(R) & GNM-2022 Conducted?

WBJEEB will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2022 for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2022-23 into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course. Also Read - CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Science, Commerce Results Declared; Check Pass Percentage, Alternate Ways to Download Marksheet