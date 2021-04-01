New Delhi: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of 2019 Main Exam for Civil Service Posts for Grade A and Grade B. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the WBPSC Civil Service Mains Result from the official website of WBPSC – wbpsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the WBCS Interview Date and Time will be scheduled soon and its date will be made available on official website of wbpsc.gov.in. Also Read - WBPSC Final Answer Key 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer Civil Post At wbpsc.gov.in, Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - WBPSC IDO Exam 2019: Prelims Admit Card Likely to be Published Today, Download From pscwbonline.gov.in

Go to official website of WBPSC – wbpsc.gov.in or click here for the direct link. Also Read - WBPSC Recruitment 2017 Notification Released for 50 Assistant Programme Officers, apply before July 18

Click on the link ‘ROLL NUMBERS OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES’ on home tab.

Fill in the details – roll number, name.

A PDF containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates will appear.

Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Result PDF and save for future use.

Those qualified candidates will now appear for Personality Test. A total of 211 qualified candidates called for Personality Test for Group-A Services and 60 qualified candidates called for Personality Test for Group-B Service.

Here are some of the important details about the examination:

WBCS Prelims Exam was conducted on 09 February 2021 and the Preliminary exam result was announced on 14 May 2019.

A total of 15997 candidates have been qualified for mains exam. WB Civil Service Mains Exam was conducted on 25, 26, 27 and 28 July 2019 at various examination centres of the state.

The results for the exam were supposed to be released last year but the announcement was postponed.