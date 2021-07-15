Kolkata: West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC has decided to postpone its written examinations till July 30, 2021. The candidates who were preparing for the examination and suppose to give their written examination can check here for details-wbpsc.gov.in. The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC on Thursday issued a notice and said that all written examinations which were scheduled to be taken by the Commission by July 30, 2021, have been postponed to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The candidates must note that as of now, the commission has not announced any fresh dates for the exams.Also Read - Puducherry Lockdown: Government Extends Covid Restrictions Till July 31, Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC Exam 2021, had been cancelled earlier as well due to the ongoing pandemic. West Bengal Public Service Commission had previously postponed West Bengal Civil Service Examination in the month of May due to the COVID-19 scenario in the state.

West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the ongoing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases till July 30. The Mamata Banerjee-led government, in its revised Covid-19 guidelines, decided to allow Kolkata Metro to operate five days a week — between Monday and Friday — with 50% seating capacity from July 16.

In its revised guideline, which will come into effect from July 16, the West Bengal government said all educational institutions will continue to stay shut for physical classes while the movement of public transport is allowed with 50% capacity and after adhering to Covid-19 necessiated health and safety protocol.