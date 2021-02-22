WBPSC Final Answer Key 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of Assistant Engineer Civil Posts on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the in the written exam for the Assistant Engineer Civil post against Advertisement No. 13/2020 can download the Final Answer Key from official website of WBPSC www.pscwbapplication.in. Also Read - WBPSC IDO Exam 2019: Prelims Admit Card Likely to be Published Today, Download From pscwbonline.gov.in

The candidates must note that the West Bengal Public Service Commission had conducted the written exam for Assistant Engineer Civil posts on 29th November 2020. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the Series Wise Answer Keys for all the questions from 01-100 for the Assistant Engineer Civil posts.

Earlier, the WBPSC had released the provisional answer key to the MCQ Paper and demanded the objections by the candidates, if any, with the relevant details between 7-10 December 2020.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the WBPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Engineer Civil Post:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC -www.pscwbapplication.in.

STEP 2: Go to the What’s New section available on the home page.

STEP 3: Click on the link “FINAL ANSWER KEYS OF ASSISTANT ENGINEER (CIVIL) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2020 (ADVERTISEMENT NO.13/2020)”on the home page.

STEP 4: The PDF file of the required Answer Keys will open.

STEP 5: Download and save the same for your future reference.