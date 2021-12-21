Kolkata: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the WBPSC Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Engineer Electrical/Mechanical, 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the WBPSC Assistant Engineer Electrical/Mechanical, 2020 exam can download their Final answer keys through the official website of WBPSC, wbpsc.gov.in. The West Bengal Public Service Commission had conducted the WBPSC Assistant Engineer Electrical/Mechanical, 2020 Exam on November 28, 2021. The exam was held for a duration of two hours. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 18 posts will be filled.Also Read - Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021: Fresh Notification Out For Junior Officers Posts on saraswatbank.com | Application Begins From Tomorrow

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the answer key:

Visit the official website of WBPSC, wbpsc.gov.in. Now go to the ‘What’s New’ Section. Click on the link that reads, “FINAL ANSWER KEY OF ASSISTANT ENGINEER (MECHANICAL/ELECTRICAL) UNDER THE DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH ENGINEERING, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL [ADVT NO. 03/2020].” A new window would be opened on the screen. A PDF will open. The PDF will consist of WBPSC Final Answer Key for the Group A and Group B exams. Save, Download and take a printout of the WBPSC Final Answer Key for future reference.

Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the Final Answer Key.

Click HERE: WBPSC Final Answer Key