Kolkata: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the WBPSC Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Engineer Electrical/Mechanical, 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the WBPSC Assistant Engineer Electrical/Mechanical, 2020 exam can download their Final answer keys through the official website of WBPSC, wbpsc.gov.in. The West Bengal Public Service Commission had conducted the WBPSC Assistant Engineer Electrical/Mechanical, 2020 Exam on November 28, 2021. The exam was held for a duration of two hours. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 18 posts will be filled.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the answer key:
- Visit the official website of WBPSC, wbpsc.gov.in.
- Now go to the ‘What’s New’ Section.
- Click on the link that reads, “FINAL ANSWER KEY OF ASSISTANT ENGINEER (MECHANICAL/ELECTRICAL) UNDER THE DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH ENGINEERING, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL [ADVT NO. 03/2020].”
- A new window would be opened on the screen.
- A PDF will open.
- The PDF will consist of WBPSC Final Answer Key for the Group A and Group B exams.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the WBPSC Final Answer Key for future reference.
Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the Final Answer Key.
Click HERE: WBPSC Final Answer Key