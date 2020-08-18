WBPSC Food SI Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result of written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in the West Bengal Subordinate Food & Supplies Service. Candidates can check their result on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in. Also Read - Visva Bharati University Shuts Down Campus After Violence, to Take Action Against Miscreants

Those who have qualified the written test will be called for personality test. WBPSC will inform the candidates about date and time of WBPSC SI Personality Test in forthcoming days. Also Read - West Bengal to Celebrate Police Day on September 1 Every Year: Mamata Banerjee

Full list of candidates qualified for personality test here Also Read - 'Nothing Should Destroy Culture, Heritage of Bengal,' Says Mamata Banerjee on Protests at Viswa Bharati

How to Check WBPSC Food Sub-Inspector Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the “What’s New” section

Step 3: Click on the list of candidates qualified for perosnality test

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed in the list if you have qualified the written test