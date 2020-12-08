The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the ICDS Supervisor Mains 2020 Admit Card recently. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the ICDS admit card from pscwbapplication.in or wbpsc.gov.in. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in Dearness Allowance Approved For These Govt Employees | Details Here

The mains examination for WBPSC ICDS Supervisor (Female Only) will take place on December 12 & 13, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M.

ICDS Mains Syllabus

The WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Mains paper consists of 04 different papers which are – Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4. The candidates preparing for the examination must note that the that the mains examination is a descriptive test.

ICDS Mains 2020 Paper 1 is an English test. The questions are asked related to the report drafting, translation from Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali to English, English grammar and summary/ precis writing. The level of Paper 1 English is of 12th standard.

Paper 2 of ICDS Mains Exam is of Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali. In this Paper, questions related to the drafting of report grammar, summary/ precis wiring, translation from English to Bengali/ Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali/ Santali. All of the questions are of 12th standard.

In Paper 3 wherein questions related to General Studies & Current Affairs are asked. It covers topics such as verbal and non-verbal reasoning, current affairs, general knowledge, women empowerment issues, life science with an emphasis on Nutrition and Health.

These questions can be answered in either Hindi or English language.

The fourth paper of Quantitative Aptitude where Arithmetic questions are asked. Questions asked in this section are of class 10th standard. Candidates can answer the Paper 4 questions either in Hindi or English.