WBPSC IDO Prelims Exam 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is likely to publish on Thursday, admit card for the Industrial Development Officer (IDO) prelims exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the commission’s official website, i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in, as soon as the link is activated.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 22. It will be held in a single shift on the given date, between 12 PM-1:30 PM.

Steps to download WBPSC IDO Prelims Exam 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official WBPSC website pscwbonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ link on the top right

Step 3: Find the link to download WBPSC IDO prelims admit card

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Alternately, click here to directly access the page from where admit cards can be downloaded, once they are published.

The IDO prelims exam 2019 will be objective in nature and comprise of 100 questions. There will be 75 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) on General Studies, including Science, Humanities, Industrial Scene and Industrial Potential in West Bengal and India. The remaining 25 questions will be on Mental Ability Test and Arithmetic (Madhyamic Standard as per the state secondary education board), each carrying one mark.