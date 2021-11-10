Kolkata: The candidates who had appeared for WBPSC civil services main exam 2020, we have some important news for you. The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for its civil services main exam 2020. The candidates can now check the final answer key for WBPSC civil services main exam on the official website of WBPSC- wbpsc.gov.in.Also Read - WBPSC Civil Service Mains 2019 Result Announced at wbpsc.gov.in | Check Details Here

The candidates must note that the commission has released the answer keys for civil services executive exam for paper III, IV, V and VI.

The answer key that has been releases is for the WBPSC civil services mains exam that was conducted on August 28, and 29, 2021. The exam was held in an MCQ pattern. The exam was held with proper COVID-19 protocols.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the answer key:

Visit the official website of WBPSC– wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the examinaiton tab Click on the Answer Key option A new window would open on your screen Click on notifications link to download the Answer Key for Paper III, IV, V and VI A new PDF would open for Paper III, Paper IV, Paper V , and Paper VI. The PDF would consist of the series-wise final answer keys of the respective papers.

Those who clear the WBPSC main exam will have to appear for the personality test/ interview round. The purpose of the WBPSC interview would be to check the logical, intellectual, moral, and other qualities of the candidates.