WBCS Mains Result 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) has announced the Mains Result for the post of West Bengal Civil Service Exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the WBPSC exam can download the Mains Result from the WBPSC's official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

WBCS Mains Result 2019: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

Now click on the ‘Result/ Recommendation’ section.

Click on the link that reads, “List of Candidates to be called for Personality Test For ‘GROUP – D’ post on the basis of the result of W.B.C.S. (EXE.) ETC. Examination, 2019 [ADVT. NO. 29/2018].”

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given here: Click Here

A new PDF will open.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the WBCS Mains Result 2019 for future reference.

Here is the list of the category-wise marks obtained by the last candidate.

A total of 44 candidates have qualified for the personality test for Group D posts. The Public Service Commission, West Bengal has also uploaded the category-wise marks obtained by the last candidate.