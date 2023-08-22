Home

WBPSC Recruitment 2023 For Sub Inspector Posts To Begin Soon At wbpsc.gov.in

The written examination for the West Bengal Sub-Inspector post in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service will take place at multiple centers in Kolkata, along with other districts.

The applications will be accepted from August 23 with the last date to apply being September 20.

Those aspiring for a job with the West Bengal government can apply for the post of Sub Inspector in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade III, under the Food and Supplies Department. The Public Service Commission, West Bengal (WBPSC) has recently released the official notification for the post. Applicants who are eligible may apply at the official website of The Public Service Commission, West Bengal at wbpsc.gov.in. The applications will be accepted from August 23 with the last date to apply being September 20 upto 3 PM. The latest recruitment drive by The Public Service Commission, West Bengal focuses to fill up a total of 480 vacancies.

What Is The Selection Process For WBPSC Recruitment?

A written examination will be conducted to shortlist candidates for the post of Sub-Inspectors. This test will consist of MCQ-type questions. The selected candidates will next go through a Personality Test, which will be conducted by the Public Service Commission, West Bengal.

The above mentioned written examination is slated to take place at numerous centers in Kolkata and other districts across West Bengal. On the other hand, the Personality Test will be conducted in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, in Kolkata.

What Are The Eligibility Criteria For WBPSC Recruitment?

Now, let us shift our focus to the eligibility criteria for the post.

Age Limit: The age limit for the examination has been fixed at 18 years minimum and 40 years maximum as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Coming to the educational qualifications, in order to be eligible, a candidate should have passed the Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or should have an equivalent degree. They should also possess the ability to read, write and speak in either Bengali or Nepali.

If a candidate wishes to learn more about the exam, they can go through the notification.

Application Fee For WBPSC Recruitment

Those curious regarding the application fee should know that they need to pay Rs 110. Meanwhile, the SC/ST aspirants and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having a physical disability of 40 per cent, will not have to pay any application fee.

