WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Where And How To Apply?

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply For 80 Sub Inspector Positions At wbpsc.gov.in

General candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 110, whereas the applicants belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories have been exempted.

WBPSC SI recruitment 2023.

Those who wish to apply for the Sub Inspector position in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under the Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal may register themselves with the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) till today, September 20. Candidates can apply for the positions available on the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in. The latest recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 480 positions of Sub Inspector.

Eligibility Criteria For WBPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2023

Now, talking about the eligibility criteria for the Sub Inspector with the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade III. Candidates applying for the job shall be between the ages of 18 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

As far as the educational qualification is concerned, an applicant will be found eligible only if they have passed in Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or hold an equivalent degree.

To garner any further information regarding the latest openings with the West Bengal Public Service Commission, candidates can check out the official notification here.

What Is The Application Fee For WBPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2023?

Applicants from the general category will be paying an application fee of Rs 110. On the other hand, SC/ST and PwBD candidates have been exempted from the payment of the application fee.

How To Apply For WBPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply for the position of Sub Inspector with the West Bengal Public Service Commission by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2

Next, as you reach the homepage, register yourself at the candidate portal.

Step 3

After that, log in using your credentials.

Step 4

Next, fill out the application form.

Step 5

Pay the application fee according to your category and hit the ‘submit’ button.

Step 6

Download the application form.

Step 7

Do not forget to take a printout for future reference.

For any more details, candidates can go to the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

