WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) will release the admit card for the West Bengal Civil Services(Exe.), etc. Preliminary examination-2022, today May 31, 2022. Once released, registered candidates can download their WBCS Prelims admit card 2022 from the official website —wbpsc.gov.in. Below are the steps to download the WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2022.

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

Go to the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission, wbpsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit card 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, and roll number, and click on submit option. Your WBCS Prelims Admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the WBPSC WBCS Prelms Admit card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the earlier notification, the WBCS Prelims Exam will be held on June 19, 2022, at various examination centres. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 and 1/2 hours. The exam will begin from 12: 00 noon and continue till 2:30 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.