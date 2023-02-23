Home

WBPSC WBCS Exam 2023 Big Update: Registration To Begin From THIS Date at wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC WBCS Exam 2023: Registration begins February 28 at wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC WBCS Exam 2023: An indicative advertisement of WBPSC WBCS Exam 2023 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can apply for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Etc. Examination 2023 online through the official site of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

The candidates must note that the registration process of the examination will commence from February 28, 2023 and will close on March 21, 2023. The closing date for submission of fees through offline is till March 22, 2023. The edit window will open on March 31 and will close on April 6, 2023.

Here are some of the key details:

Notably, as per the notice issued by the commission, the authorities will hold the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2023 on the results of which recruitment will be made to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts.

The candidates must note that they cannot apply directed for the position. Before applying for the examination, the candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ‘ONE TIME REGISTRATION ’ scheme through the same website.

Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in ) need not enroll once again.

