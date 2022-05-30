WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC will release the admit card for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.), etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, tomorrow, May 31, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in. According to the official notice, the WBCS prelims exam 2022 will be held on June 19 at various locations in Kolkata and the nearby regions. The exam is scheduled to begin from 12: 00 noon to 2: 30 PM.Also Read - NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Assistant Professor Posts at nitjsr.ac.in

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to Download?

Go to the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 ‘.

‘. Enter the login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button.

Your WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam 2022: Check Question Paper Pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper, viz., a paper on "General Studies". The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of 2½ hours duration.

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam 2022: Documents You Need to Carry

Candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing photograph or Passport or PAN Card or AADHAAR Card or EPIC(Voter Identity) Card or Driving License and the printout of eAdmit Card at the venue of the Examination. For more details, check the official notice shared HERE