WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 Out; Exam on Dec 16

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam Date 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) will conduct the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on December 16, 2023. The Commission is scheduled to release the admit card for the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 today, December 1, 2023. The examination is scheduled to be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 PM.

