WBPSC WBCS Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023 Out; Admit Card Expected Soon at wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam Date 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) will conduct the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on December 16, 2023, as per

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam Date 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) will conduct the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on December 16, 2023, as per media reports. Previously, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. “Due to unavoidable circumstances the Commission has decided to postpone the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 05/11/2023(Sunday),” WBPSC in an official notification said. One can download the official notice by visiting the official website of the Commission at .

