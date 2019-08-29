Kolkata: West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development on Thursday announced WBSCTE Diploma Result 2019 on its official website webscte.co.in.

Notably, the examination was held in June 2019.

In case the official website is down due to heavy traffic, then students are advised to check their results in a while.

Here is how you can check WBSCTE Diploma Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website webscte.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says WBSCTE Diploma Results 2019

Step 3: Now, all the details asked including your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for a future reference.

Direct link: https://exam.webscte.co.in/student/check-Result/