WBSETCL Admit Card 2022: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited(WBSETCL) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive (Stores) and Junior Engineer (electrical) Gr-II. Those who wish to appear for the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of WBSETCL at wbsetcl.in.

The exams for the post of Junior Executive(stores) and Junior Engineer(electrical) Gr.-II will be conducted on March 14, and March 15.

WBSETCL Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBSETCL, at wbsetcl.in.

Go to the official website of WBSETCL, at Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Admit Card for the CBT has been issued Recruitment for the post of: 1.Junior Executive (Stores) 2.Junior Engineer (Electrical) Gr.-II

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Step 3 : Enter your credentials ad click on submit option.

: Enter your credentials ad click on submit option. Step 4: Your WBSETCL Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Your will appear on the screen. Step 5: Save, Download and take a printout of the Admit card for future use.

Alternatively, one can click on the direct link given above to download the Admit card. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 414 vacancies out of which 400 positions are for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) Gr.-II and 14 vacancies are for the post of Junior Executive (Stores).