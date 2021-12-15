WBSETCL Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has invited online applications to fill 414 vacancies for the posts of Junior Executive (Stores) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) Gr.-II. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts at wbsetcl.in. on or before 05 January 2022. Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18 to 32 years of age, as of January 01, 2021. According to the detailed notification issued by the WBSETCL, SC, ST, OBC – A & OBC- B candidates from the states other than West Bengal shall be treated as General Candidates and will not be allowed any relaxation in age.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Registration For 322 Posts Begins From Jan 4 | Check Pay Scale, Age Limit, Other Details

Junior Executive (Stores): 14 Posts

Junior Engineer(Electrical) Gr.-II: 400

WBSETCL Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Candidates applying for the Junior Executive (Stores) posts will receive a pay scale between Rs 37,400 – Rs 108200. Whereas, candidates applying for the Junior Engineer(Electrical) Gr.-II will receive a pay scale between Rs. 36,800– Rs. 106700.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer(Electrical) must have completed 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institute/College duly recognized by West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (renamed as West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development).

How to Apply