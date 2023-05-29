Home

WBSHE West Bengal HS Timetable 2024: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule, Other Details Here

West Bengal HS Exam Schedule 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHE), the exam conducting body, has released the examination programme for the higher secondary examination. The examination schedule has been released for the 2024 academic year. According to the official notice, the West Bengal Class 12th examination will be conducted between February 16 to 29. The examination will be held in one single shift.

For some papers, the exam will begin at 12:00 noon and conclude at 3:15 PM. For subjects such as Health & Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational Papers, the examination will be held for two hours — 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Check the exam programme, schedule, date, and day below.

Date Day Subjects December 1 – December 15, 2023 Practical Examination February 16, 2024 Friday Language subjects: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi February 17, 2024 Saturday Vocational subjects: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism and Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power February 19, 2024 Monday Language subjects: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English February 20, 2024 Tuesday Economics February 21, 2024 Wednesday Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy February 22, 2024 Thursday Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health And Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts February 23, 2024 Friday Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology February 24, 2024 Saturday Chemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, French February 27, 2024 Tuesday Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History February 28, 2024 Wednesday Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science February 29, 2024 Thursday Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

For more details, visit the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHE).

