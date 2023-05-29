ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • WBSHE West Bengal HS Timetable 2024: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule, Other Details Here

WBSHE West Bengal HS Timetable 2024: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule, Other Details Here

West Bengal HS Exam Schedule 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHE), the exam conducting body, has released the examination programme for the higher secondary examination. The exami

Updated: May 29, 2023 2:07 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

WBSHE West Bengal HS Timetable 2024: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule, Other Details Here

West Bengal HS Exam Schedule 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHE), the exam conducting body, has released the examination programme for the higher secondary examination. The examination schedule has been released for the 2024 academic year. According to the official notice, the West Bengal Class 12th examination will be conducted between February 16 to 29. The examination will be held in one single shift.

For some papers, the exam will begin at 12:00 noon and conclude at 3:15 PM. For subjects such as Health & Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational Papers, the examination will be held for two hours — 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Check the exam programme, schedule, date, and day below.

You may like to read

DateDaySubjects
December 1 – December 15, 2023 Practical Examination
February 16, 2024FridayLanguage subjects: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi
February 17, 2024SaturdayVocational subjects: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism and Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power
February 19, 2024MondayLanguage subjects: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
February 20, 2024Tuesday

Economics

February 21, 2024WednesdayPhysics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
February 22, 2024ThursdayComputer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health And Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
February 23, 2024FridayCommercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology
February 24, 2024SaturdayChemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, French
February 27, 2024TuesdayMathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
February 28, 2024WednesdayBiological Science, Business Studies, Political Science
February 29, 2024ThursdayStatistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

For more details, visit the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.