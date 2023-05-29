By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WBSHE West Bengal HS Timetable 2024: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule, Other Details Here
West Bengal HS Exam Schedule 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHE), the exam conducting body, has released the examination programme for the higher secondary examination. The exami
West Bengal HS Exam Schedule 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHE), the exam conducting body, has released the examination programme for the higher secondary examination. The examination schedule has been released for the 2024 academic year. According to the official notice, the West Bengal Class 12th examination will be conducted between February 16 to 29. The examination will be held in one single shift.
For some papers, the exam will begin at 12:00 noon and conclude at 3:15 PM. For subjects such as Health & Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational Papers, the examination will be held for two hours — 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Check the exam programme, schedule, date, and day below.
You may like to read
|Date
|Day
|Subjects
|December 1 – December 15, 2023
|Practical Examination
|February 16, 2024
|Friday
|Language subjects: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi
|February 17, 2024
|Saturday
|Vocational subjects: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism and Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power
|February 19, 2024
|Monday
|Language subjects: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
|February 20, 2024
|Tuesday
Economics
|February 21, 2024
|Wednesday
|Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
|February 22, 2024
|Thursday
|Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health And Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
|February 23, 2024
|Friday
|Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology
|February 24, 2024
|Saturday
|Chemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, French
|February 27, 2024
|Tuesday
|Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
|February 28, 2024
|Wednesday
|Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science
|February 29, 2024
|Thursday
|Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management
For more details, visit the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHE).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.